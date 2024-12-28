Puri Faces Sanitation Crisis As Devotees and Tourists Struggle Without Adequate Public Toilets

By Shakti Prasad Mishra

Puri: Barely 11 days left for the mega Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, kicking off from January 8 in Odisha, tourist destinations, including Puri, in the state are getitng a facelift. And Puri being home to Lord Jagannath is certainly a major attraction for the visitors. But it has come as a concern that despite crores being pumped into Puri’s development, basic amenities such as adequate toilet facilities remain woefully lacking, causing immense hardship to devotees and tourists.

A reality check : This issue is particularly acute on the city’s main road, named Badadanda, and the golden beach, both of which attract thousands of tourists daily. Women and elderly tourists are the worst affected, with the absence of nearby restrooms forcing many to endure unhygienic conditions.

A toilet near Puri beach (ETV Bharat)

A total of Rs 800 crore was spent by the BJD government in the Puri Heritage Corridor (Parikrama) Project that had begun in 2016 and concluded in 2024. As a part of project, though some washrooms were constructed within the corridor only.

On an average, over 60,000 devotees visit the Shri Jagannath Temple daily, with numbers increasing to lakhs during festivals, especially Rath Yatra. However, only six toilets are available along the temple’s Parikrama Marg. The main road from Market Chowk to the temple, a key stretch for pilgrims, lacks even a single public restroom. This forces visitors to walk long distances to find facilities near the bus stand or Gundicha Temple.

Puri sea beach, which just has two toilets or changing rooms (ETV Bharat)

Vaishnavi Bansal, a devotee from Delhi, expressed frustration, stating, “For such a revered temple, the toilet arrangements are appalling. There are no facilities on the main road, and the city itself offers very few options. Even on the beach, women like me have no place to change clothes after bathing.”

The golden beach, a major draw for tourists, fares no better. For thousands who spend hours enjoying the sea or taking holy dips, only two public toilets are available for a stretch of 2-4 kilometres. Women tourists face additional challenges, particularly when changing out of wet clothes post-bath.

Barnika Parida, a visitor from Bhubaneswar, stated, “We had a wonderful time at the beach, but finding a restroom was a nightmare. The government must address this issue urgently for women’s safety and comfort.”

A washroom in dilapidated condition (ETV Bharat)

A local resident Harishankar Mishra urged the government to prioritize sanitation infrastructure. “The stretch from Market Square to the temple office desperately needs mobile toilets. At least hotels along this route should be mandated to allow tourists to use their facilities,” Mishra suggested, adding that visible signboards should guide visitors to available toilets.

Hotelier Shrimanta Dash echoed similar sentiments, lamenting the lack of awareness among fellow hoteliers. “While some of us allow tourists to use our restrooms, many don’t. The administration must educate and enforce compliance,” he said, emphasizing the need for permanent and portable toilets to meet the growing influx of visitors.

Most public toilets in the town are in bad condition (ETV Bharat)

Abhimanyu Behera, Executive Officer of Puri Municipality, acknowledged the issue and assured that action will be taken in the matter. “Currently, there are four government toilets along the main road and three on the beach. However, we are working to add more bio-toilets through CSR initiatives. These will be operational by January,” he said. Behera also promised to make hotel owners more cooperative in allowing tourists access to their facilities.

During a reality check by ETV reporter, many public toilets were found to be in a shambles. While no repair or renovation is being carried out to make them fit for use, new washrooms are also not being constructed to reduce problems for the tourists. The washroom near Bagala Dharmasala on Grand Road has been damaged since years now.

A broken public washroom on Grand Road (ETV Bharat)

District Collector Siddhartha Shankar Swain said that mobile toilets are already deployed during high-traffic events like Rath Yatra. “Plans are underway to install more permanent restrooms across the main road and beach. Women-specific toilets are also in the pipeline to ensure safety and hygiene,” Swain noted.

One more toilet unfit for use (ETV Bharat)

The lack of sanitation facilities is not merely an inconvenience but a dent in Puri’s reputation as a global pilgrimage and tourism hub. Intellectuals and activists have warned that such gaps in basic infrastructure could undermine the city’s ambitious development goals.

The only washroom facility built close to the temple as a part of the Parikrama Project (ETV Bharat)

With millions visiting Puri annually, ensuring access to clean and adequate toilets is not just a necessity but a moral responsibility. As the influx of tourists continues to rise, more so during the PBD, resolving the toilet crisis in Puri soon is essential for preserving the city’s heritage and reputation.