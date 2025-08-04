ETV Bharat / state

Puri Burn Victim's Body Brought To Odisha From Delhi, Funeral Prayers To Be Held At Native Village Today

Bhubaneswar/Puri: The body of the 16-year-old girl from Puri's Balanga, who died during treatment at Delhi AIIMS after suffering severe burn injuries, was brought back to Odisha on Sunday night. The girl was in critical condition, battling for life at the hospital since July 20, and passed away on Saturday evening.

She was allegedly set on fire by three persons near Bhargavi riverbank in Bayabar village under Balanga police limits of Nimapara in Odisha's Puri district on July 19. Her family had also initially accused in the complaint that three persons set afire their daughter. However, hours after she passed away, Odisha Police issued a clarification stating no one else was involved in the incident and requested people not to make sensational claims on the matter.

On Sunday, the victim's father also released a video saying the girl took her own life due to mental distress. "I want to say that the government has done everything possible for my daughter. My daughter is no more. My daughter took her life as she was mentally under pressure. Thus, I request everyone not to politicise the matter and pray for her soul," he said.

The victim's body arrived at Bhubaneswar airport from Delhi at around 10:40 PM. Senior leaders and party workers of BJP, BJD and Congress gathered at the airport to pay their last respects. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, who were present at the airport, paid floral tributes.