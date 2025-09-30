ETV Bharat / state

Puri's Bimala Temple: Why Women Are Barred During Sodasa Upachara Of Maa Durga

Puri: The whole country dips in Durga Puja celebrations during this time of the year, but preparations and rituals during worship of the mother Goddess vary from place to place.

Among the Shakti Peethas (significant pilgrimage sites) in the country, the Shakti Peetha of Maa Bimala Thakurani in Puri Srimandir is one of the most revered. Here, the Sodasa Upachara puja of Devi Bimala is being performed on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja. Servitors say that this Shakti Peetha has different traditions and rituals. During the Sodasa Puja, restrictions are imposed on female devotees to visit Devi Bimala, and no woman is allowed to enter the Devi's shrine.

Sodasa Upachara is a Sanskrit term that means "the sixteen forms of respectful service" or "sixteen offerings" used in a Hindu puja to honour a deity as revered and special guest.

The puja of Maa is performed in Shakti Peethas where Maa gives darshan to many devotees every day. Not only that, on the seventh, eighth and Mahanavami of the Sodasha Puja, fish and non-vegetarian food are offered to Devi Bimala as offerings. On other days throughout the year, non-veg food is not offered to Devi Bimala or non-veg items are not allowed inside the temple.

No one has specific information about when this tradition started. Shri Jagannath Sanskrit researcher Naresh Chandra Dash says, "Daily Puja begins at the shrine of Maa Bimala from the eighth of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Ashwin. This is also called Sodasa Puja. During this Puja, the Trikaal Puja of Maa is performed, Chandi Patha is recited and Maa is adorned in various forms. Special Puja rituals are performed at this time. Among the eight Chandis, Maa Bimala is one. This is mentioned in the Skanda Purana."

According to customs, women do not enter the temple during Sodasa Upachara Puja of Maa Bimala. Since Chandika is considered to be Maa – her fierce form is present at this time.