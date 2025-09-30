Puri's Bimala Temple: Why Women Are Barred During Sodasa Upachara Of Maa Durga
Since ancient times, women have been barred from entering Puri's Bimala temple during Sodasa Upachara Puja of Maa Durga.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
Puri: The whole country dips in Durga Puja celebrations during this time of the year, but preparations and rituals during worship of the mother Goddess vary from place to place.
Among the Shakti Peethas (significant pilgrimage sites) in the country, the Shakti Peetha of Maa Bimala Thakurani in Puri Srimandir is one of the most revered. Here, the Sodasa Upachara puja of Devi Bimala is being performed on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja. Servitors say that this Shakti Peetha has different traditions and rituals. During the Sodasa Puja, restrictions are imposed on female devotees to visit Devi Bimala, and no woman is allowed to enter the Devi's shrine.
Sodasa Upachara is a Sanskrit term that means "the sixteen forms of respectful service" or "sixteen offerings" used in a Hindu puja to honour a deity as revered and special guest.
The puja of Maa is performed in Shakti Peethas where Maa gives darshan to many devotees every day. Not only that, on the seventh, eighth and Mahanavami of the Sodasha Puja, fish and non-vegetarian food are offered to Devi Bimala as offerings. On other days throughout the year, non-veg food is not offered to Devi Bimala or non-veg items are not allowed inside the temple.
No one has specific information about when this tradition started. Shri Jagannath Sanskrit researcher Naresh Chandra Dash says, "Daily Puja begins at the shrine of Maa Bimala from the eighth of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Ashwin. This is also called Sodasa Puja. During this Puja, the Trikaal Puja of Maa is performed, Chandi Patha is recited and Maa is adorned in various forms. Special Puja rituals are performed at this time. Among the eight Chandis, Maa Bimala is one. This is mentioned in the Skanda Purana."
According to customs, women do not enter the temple during Sodasa Upachara Puja of Maa Bimala. Since Chandika is considered to be Maa – her fierce form is present at this time.
Similarly, religious practices surrounding menstruation are also observed. Sodasa Puja is considered a completely "pure puja". Menstrual cycles of women are viewed differently across religions and cultures, often ranging from notions of ritual impurity and taboos to sacred celebrations of female fertility. While some traditions impose restrictions and social exclusion on menstruating women, others regard the menstrual cycle as a symbol of positive energy and female power.
In Srimandir, the Jagannatha Dham, during the menstrual cycle it is considered that the puja may be disrupted or become invalid, if women are allowed to enter the temple of Devi Bimala during the Sodasa Puja. However, this does not mean that women are deprived of catching a glimpse of Devi Bimala. Women can stand in front of the temple and worship Maa.
Not only that, even the servants do not go in front of Maa during this Sodasa Puja, because Maa Bimala is believed to remain in a state of extreme anger. In these sixteen days of puja, 11 rituals are performed for Maa. Fish is cooked and offered to Maa during this period. Since Maa Bimala is one of the eight Ashtachandis, this ritual been performed since ancient times. As per scriptures, Maa Bimala is Bhairavi and Lord Jagannath is Bhairava. Therefore, the temple of Maa Bimala has a special significance.
Chunara Sevayat Sarat Mohanty said, "During the Sodasa puja, special rituals are followed and women are prohibited from entering the temple of Devi Bimala. Because at this time Maa is always worshipped in the form of Ugrarupa (Sanskrit term meaning 'fierce looking')."
"During this time, Durga Saptashati Chandipatha is performed. Pujas, sacrifices, etc. are conducted. So, if a pregnant woman goes in front of Maa, there is a fear that it will have any adverse impact on the child in her womb. Since Maa is in the form of Ugrarupa during the Sodasa puja, the Sevayats are also afraid to go in front of Maa," said Mohanty.
He added, "Since women have their monthly rituals, so if they enter during the worship of Mother, there may be some hindrance in the worship which will have terrible impact on the whole world. Restrictions on women from entering the temple of Maa Bimala has been in place since ancient times. However, if women want, they can stand near the lion statue at the temple entrance and worship the Goddess," said Mohanty.
