‘Pure Venom’: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim’s ‘Muslim Majority’ Remark Draws BJP Ire

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at Trinamool Congress and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim for his remark that Muslims could "become a bigger majority than the majority" in India.

Several leaders from the BJP, including Union Minister of State (MoS) Sukanta Majumdar, slammed Hakim for the statement, which the former termed as “pure venom.”

Majumdar, who is also Bengal BJP president, accused the TMC leader of “inciting hatred” and “pushing a dangerous agenda.” “This isn’t just hate speech—it’s a blueprint for creating a Bangladesh-type situation in India,” he wrote on X.

“Why is the INDI Alliance silent? I challenge them to voice their opinion on this. @MamataOfficial, your hypocrisy and anti-India mindset stand exposed. Is this the future you envision?? Every Bharatwasi must condemn this mindset! Our nation will not tolerate such threats to its unity and integrity,” he posted.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, termed Hakim’s statement “dangerous.” “He (Hakim) has said they will be a majority… It is a good thing to have more people from the Muslim community in the judiciary. What is wrong if someone is selected based on merit? I believe in the principle of merit; whether you are Sikh, Hindu, Muslim, Jain, Christian, or follow Buddhism, everyone should break norms and achieve great things and get higher posts. But it should not be based on religion,” he said.

“He can wish that more Muslim people get a good education and be part of the judiciary, I don’t see anything wrong with that. But it is dangerous to say that in India we are 17 per cent and in Bengal, we are 33 per cent…” Adhikari added.

The reaction from the BJP comes after the four-time MLA, Hakim, was heard saying in a video that Muslims will be a majority in the country. “We are from a community that accounts for 33 per cent of Bengal’s population. In India, however, we account for 17 per cent (of the population) and are called a minority community. But we don’t think of ourselves as a minority...

The statement was reportedly made at an event organised under the ‘Firhad 30’ initiative to train students for competitive exams.

Hakim’s comments were also criticised by some TMC leaders, including Humayun Kabir. “It is foolish on anyone’s part to say something like that… My advice (to him) is to think before speaking,” he said.

Following serious criticism, Hakim defended his statement, saying he is a secular person. “I am an Indian, and I will die as an Indian. That’s it,” he said.