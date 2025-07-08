Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar: Pure Electoral Rolls Inevitable For Strengthening Democracy

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday asserted that pure electoral rolls are inevitable for strengthening democracy.

Notably, the Mahaghatbandhan-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress alliance have called for a Bihar bandh against the SIR on Wednesday.

"Pure electoral rolls are inevitable for strengthening democracy," the CEC said.

On June 24, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued instructions for holding SIR in the state as per the guidelines and schedule specified by it.

The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise, no ineligible voter is included in the electoral rolls and also to introduce complete transparency in the process of addition or deletion of electors in the electoral rolls. The last intensive revision for Bihar was conducted in the year 2003, it said.

The poll panel said various reasons, such as rapid urbanisation, frequent migration, young citizens becoming eligible to vote, non-reporting of deaths and inclusion of the names of foreign illegal immigrants have necessitated the conduct of an intensive revision so as to ensure integrity and preparation of error-free electoral rolls.

"Going by the progress of SIR till 6 PM on July 08, it is most likely that the exercise of collection of Enumeration Forms will be completed well before the last day of collection, i.e. July 25. The SIR in Bihar is progressing well with 3,70,77,077 Enumeration Forms, which is 46.95 per cent of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar, collected (at 6 PM) in the first 14 days since the issue of SIR instructions on June 24," the ECI said.

In the first two weeks of the exercise, 7.90 crore forms were printed, and over 97 per cent of forms (7,70,44,990) were distributed to electors. Also, 18.16 per cent of the forms have been uploaded to the ECINET. A large number of prospective electors are preferring to submit the Enumeration Forms along with the eligibility documents as specified in the SIR order dated June 24, it said.

"In the last 24 hours, i.e. from 6 pm yesterday, 82,78,617 Enumeration Forms have been collected, which amounts to 10.5 per cent collected in a single day. Maintaining the same momentum on the field, and with just about 50 per cent of forms remaining to be collected, the exercise could be completed well within time," the ECI added.

Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held at the end of this year.

Also Read

In SIR Hurdle: Large Number Of Bihar Electors Yet To Get Forms As Many Grapple With The Process

SIR In Bihar Implemented In Accordance With Our Order: ECI