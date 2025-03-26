Punjab's Rs 2.36 Lakh Crore Budget: Aims For 'Changing Punjab' With Focus On Economic Growth And Development

Chandigarh: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presented the fourth budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state. This year, the Punjab government has kept a budget of Rs 2,36,080 crore. The theme of the budget this year is “Changing Punjab”. There is no announcement of giving Rs 1100 to women in the budget. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had guaranteed this before the elections. Let us know how much money has been allocated for each sector in the budget.

Budget with the theme 'Changing Punjab'

Minister Cheema, as soon as the budget speech began, said that this time, the theme of the budget has been kept as 'Changing Punjab'. A 9 percent rate has been promised for 2025-26. GSDP is estimated to increase by 10 percent. Making Punjab economically strong. Punjab's tax revenue has increased by 14 percent. Rs 2 lakh 36 thousand 80 crore has been kept in the total budget.

Punjab government to conduct drug census

The Punjab government has given more attention to drugs in the budget. The government will conduct a drug census with Rs 150 crore, which means that how many people are taking drugs in Punjab will be counted. The Punjab government has also allocated Rs 110 crore to stop drug smuggling. Under this amount, 5000 Home Guard personnel of BSF will be deployed, and an anti-drone system will be installed so that drug smuggling from across the border can be stopped.

‘Rs 150 crore on drug de-addiction’

Harpal Cheema said that we have started a campaign against drugs. The government will spend Rs 150 crore in 2025-26 to eradicate drug addiction. The Punjab Finance Minister said that drugs are the biggest threat to the progress of Punjab. He said that an anti-drug campaign was started in Punjab on March 1, 2025, which aims to eradicate drugs from the root. He said that in a few days, 2136 FIRs have been registered, and 3816 drug peddlers have been arrested.

New control headquarters to deal with gangsters

The government is taking action to deal with gangsters. Therefore, we will strengthen the emergency response system. Its time will be reduced from 30 minutes to 8 minutes. Rs 125 crore will be spent to purchase ERVs, and Rs 153 crore will be spent to build 112 new control headquarters.

Rs 979 crore for sports

While giving his speech, Minister Cheema said that the Punjab government is going to start the mega sports event 'Kheda Punjab Badla Punjab' for the first time in the field of sports. For this, the government will provide a budget of Rs 979 crore. This is the largest amount being released in the history of Punjab. The highest amount being released by any government so far. This will improve the field of sports. Under this, playgrounds and gyms will be built in every village. These will have running tracks, solar lights and other facilities. All the popular sports will be shown on this. 3 thousand indoor gyms will be built across Punjab. The Centre of Excellence in Sports will be improved.

Rs 5,598 crore for health

Minister Cheema said that the Health and Welfare Department has established 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics in 3 years. So far, more than 3 crore people have taken advantage of it. Akali Dal and Congress together have created a sick Punjab. A budget of Rs 268 crore has been kept for the Health Department. So far, 45 lakhs have been covered under health insurance facilities. Two decisions are being taken for the health sector of Punjab. For the first time in the coming year, 65 thousand families will be covered under the health insurance scheme. The second decision is that the insurance cover will be between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. All families will get health cards. Rs 778 crore has been kept. A budget of Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the Ferishte scheme.

Budget for rural development

Minister Cheema said that the infrastructure of 12,581 villages will be strengthened in 2 years. We will implement the Changing Villages Changing Punjab scheme, which will have 5 schemes. These include cleaning of village ponds, sewage treatment, construction of playgrounds, installation of street lights, etc. This work has not been done for years. A budget of Rs 3500 crore has been set aside for this. Rural roads will be improved. Rs 2,873 crore will be spent.

Giving information, the minister said, “I want to promise the people of Punjab that next year we are going to build all the broken rural link roads of Punjab which connect our remote villages, nearby towns and cities. We will aim to ensure that after one year, no link road remains broken. To achieve this, we will construct and upgrade a total of 18,944 km of rural link roads. In the financial year 2025-26, the Punjab Mandi Board will spend Rs 2,873 crore for the construction and upgradation of the rural link roads program.”

'Rangla Punjab Scheme'

Finance Minister Cheema said that under the Rangla Punjab Vision of the AAP government, Rangla Punjab Vikas Yojana will be launched in every district, which will meet the needs of local development. This fund will be spent by the district deputy commissioners on the recommendations of MLAs, communities and citizens. It will promote development in all sectors, including roads, bridges, street lights, clinics, hospitals, schools, water, and sanitation. A fund of Rs 585 crore has been kept for the Rangla Punjab Vikas Fund. Under this scheme, each constituency will get Rs 5 crore, which will directly benefit the common people.

Roads on lines of foreign countries.

Cheema said that Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar and 50 km of roads will be built on the lines of foreign countries. For this, the government has allocated a budget of Rs 5.983 crore. Rs 225 crore has been allocated to provide sanitation, water, sewage, street lights, etc., in 166 towns. Very good work is being done on the construction of bridges and roads. Rs 855 crore will be spent on 2718 km of roads. Rs 155 crore has been allocated for the work of bridges. Rs 190 crore has been kept for 200 km and five big bridges. A budget of Rs 600 crore has been kept for 1300 km of rural roads.

For water supply and sanitation

Harpal Cheema said that a budget of Rs 1614 crore has been kept for water supply and sanitation. Drinking water will be provided through pipes in 176 villages. The work of Shahpur Kandi Dam on the Ravi River is going on. It will be useful in lighting and irrigation. Tubewells will be installed in Rupnagar, MBS Nagar, Mohali and Pathankot.

Punjab government to purchase 347 e-buses

The Punjab government will purchase 347 e-buses to facilitate the movement of people. A budget of Rs 300 crore has been kept for urban governance for the people of Amritsar and Ludhiana. Arrangements will be made for Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar and civil bus depots.

Chief Minister street light scheme

Minister Cheema, while delivering his speech, said that a budget of Rs 7,614 crore has been proposed for the power sector for the financial year 2025-26, under which 300 units of free electricity will be provided to domestic consumers. Even after 78 years of independence, many villages do not have streetlights. Now 2.5 lakh street lights will be installed under the "Chief Minister's Street Light Scheme". 90 percent of families in Punjab are getting 300 units of free electricity, which has reduced their financial burden.

New policy for industry.

Harpal Cheema said that investment is increasing rapidly in Punjab. After the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government, investor confidence has increased. A total investment of Rs 96,836 crore has come to the state in the last 3 years. The industrial sector now contributes 27 percent to the state's economy. The new industrial policy has been prepared through district-level meetings, which has attracted big investors like Tata Steel and the Santan Group. In the current budget, financial assistance of Rs 250 crore has been given to industries as incentives, while the Congress government had made a provision of only Rs 53 crore. "Unity Mall" and projects worth Rs 120 crore have been launched in Amritsar to promote Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). There is a Rs 10 crore upgrade for auto parts and hand tools technology in Ludhiana. A total budget of Rs 3,426 crore has been allocated for the industrial sector for the financial year 2025-26.

Budget for farmers

The minister said that to help the farmers of Punjab, an electricity subsidy has been arranged for the agriculture sector. Rs 9,992 crore has been allocated for this in the budget for the financial year 2025-26. Pilot project districts have been selected for animal health facilities. A budget of Rs 704 crore has been allocated for this. The procurement price of sugarcane was Rs 401 per quintal. This was the highest in the entire country. The dues for 2023-24 have been paid. This has provided relief. A budget of Rs 250 crore has been allocated to continue this assistance. A budget of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for milk producers. 3 crore saplings have been planted for the protection of forests and wild animals. 268 Nanak Gardens have been established. Work is being done on ecotourism. Its budget is Rs 281 crore.

Rs 17,925 crore for education

The Punjab government has allocated a budget of Rs 17,925 crore for the education sector for the year 2025-26. Harpal Cheema said that Hoshiarpur has won this award under the Green School Program in the field of education. 14 lakh students have benefitted under Mission Samarth. Mega PTM from pre-primary to class 12. 21 lakh parents participated in it. 354 principals, headmasters and teachers of the education department have been trained from countries like Singapore and Finland. This will strengthen the education system.

425 schools are being converted into happiness schools. Programs like Punjab Young Entrepreneurship have been started. Solar panels have been installed in 4098 schools. Several steps have been taken for inclusive development. Campus managers and security guards have been appointed. Apart from this, a separate budget will be kept for overall education, nutrition campaigns and books. Emphasis will be placed on digital and learning facilitation programmes in the field of higher education. Rs 199 crore has been kept in the budget for the RUSA scheme and Rs 160 crore for basic facilities.

In the year 2024-25, 5 thousand new seats were added in ITI. Old courses were abolished. New courses have been started as per the needs of the industry. A budget of Rs. 579 crore has been kept for this sector. New ITIs were set up for Rs. 33 crore.

Rs 1,336 crore for medical sector

The Punjab government has allocated a budget of Rs 1336 crore for the medical sector. This budget is 27 percent more than last year's. A budget of Rs 1650 crore has been kept for the universities and colleges of Punjab. Minister Cheema, while giving information, said that the Punjab government has organised 1469 placement camps for employment and education this year, and 45 thousand youth have been given jobs. Along with this, 51,651 people have been given government jobs. There is a budget of Rs 230 crore for this sector, which is 50 percent more than last year.

Ram Tirath Amritsar picnic

Heritage Street will be built in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar for Rs 54 crore. A budget of Rs 205 crore has been kept for this sector. Ram Tirath Amritsar has established Bhagwan Ram Tirath Panorama for Rs 33 crore for the picnic and cultural area. It was launched on October 7, 2024. Commemorative events dedicated to the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji will be organised throughout the year. Nangal will be developed as a picnic spot in the city. A budget of Rs 10 crore has been allocated for this.

Budget for Jail Department

A budget of Rs 11,560 crore has been kept for the jail department. Apart from this, AI cameras are being installed in the jails. More than 2,200 prisoners have been admitted to Vidyak. A budget of Rs 100 crore has been kept for the renovation and upgradation of jails. Rs 233 crore has been kept for the modernisation of the police. Due to this, money will be spent on the construction of police lines and other works. To strengthen the judicial system, judicial complexes will be built in Derabassi, Khanna and Patara for Rs 132 crore.

Revenue increased by 63 per cent.

Harpal Cheema said that the revenue department is doing a very good job. The revenue of the excise department has reached Rs 10,350 crore. There has been a profit of 63 per cent in this. A target of Rs 11,200 crore has been set in the excise policy for the next year. To increase the revenue, a 62 per cent increase in GST is expected in 2022. Now, it has become Rs 25,502 crore. Apart from this, many campaigns have been launched. A target of Rs 27,650 crore has been set from GST.

The One-Time Settlement Scheme has been brought for tax settlement. Under this scheme, 70,313 dealers have benefitted. Rs 164 crore came to the government treasury. The previous government had also brought 2 OTS schemes. Both the schemes generated an income of Rs 13 crore.