Punjab's Balloh Village Takes Stand Against Extravagant Marriages, Rewards Rs 21,000 For Simple Celebrations

Bathinda: In a commendable move, the newly elected Gram Panchayat of Balloh village near Rampura Phul in Bathinda has introduced an innovative initiative to reduce the rising costs and extravagance associated with marriages. Under this new scheme, families who opt for simple weddings, devoid of, alcohol drugs and loud music will be rewarded with a token of Rs 21,000.

This decision was taken during a general meeting of the village Panchayat, led by female Sarpanch Amarjit Kaur. The resolution has been passed with the unanimous consent of the Gram Sabha members. Sapranch Kaur explained that the initiative aims to curb wasteful expenditures on weddings, promote community unity, and reinstate traditional marriage customs that focus on simplicity and cultural heritage.

The Panchayat also seeks to address the issue of alcohol consumption and disruptive DJ performances, which often lead to fights and altercations during weddings. With the introduction of this scheme, the Gram Panchayat is also striving to make Balloh a drug-free village. The measure aims to reduce the exploitation seen during weddings, where families often feel pressured to spend excessively on elaborate celebrations.

A key component of this initiative is the formation of a seven-member committee that will investigate whether the marriage in question was conducted in a simple, traditional manner, without the inclusion of alcohol or DJs. The committee's role is to ensure that the guidelines are followed and the Rs 21,000 reward is granted only to those who meet the criteria.