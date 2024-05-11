Punjabi Poet, Writer Surjit Patar Passes Away At 79

Ludhiana: Padma Shri recipient and acclaimed Punjabi poet Surjit Patar passed away at his residence near the Barewal Colony here on Saturday morning, his family said.

Expressing grief over his demise, two-time Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said: "End of an era, as famous Punjabi writer and poet Padma Shri Surjit Patar Sahib has passed away today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and millions of fans worldwide. Punjab has lost an icon today. RIP!"

Surjit Patar's poetic works include 'Hawa Vich Likhe Harf', 'Hanere Vich Sulagdi Varanmala', 'Patjhar Di Pazeb', 'Lafzaan Di Dargah' and 'Surzameen'. In the year 2012, he was also honored with the Padma Shri Award for his services to the world of Punjabi literature. He was the president of the Punjab Arts Council. He had also been the president of the Punjabi Sahit Akademi.

Patar had also translated the three tragedies of Federico Garcia Lorca, Girish Karnad's play Nagmandala, and poems of Bertolt Brecht and Pablo Neruda into Punjabi.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the death of Patar has left a void in the world of literature. "After Shiv Batalvi, Patar Sahib was the most popular and beloved poet of Punjabis. I express my heartfelt condolences to his family and his well-wishers," Badal said.