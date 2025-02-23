ETV Bharat / state

Punjabi Actress Sonia Mann Joins AAP

Sonia Mann has been actively involved in social service for a long time and often raises important social and political issues through social media.

Punjabi Actress Sonia Mann Joins AAP
Punjabi Actress Sonia Mann with Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 23, 2025, 8:29 PM IST

Chandigarh: Punjabi actress Sonia Mann on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. Kejriwal, along with other AAP leaders, welcomed Mann into the party, said a party statement.

Mann, the daughter of Kirti Kisan Union leader Baldev Singh, "has been actively involved in social service for a long time and often raises important social and political issues through social media", the AAP said.

Mann on her part said that she is "impressed by the work of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab". "I decided to join the AAP. I felt that only this party could provide me with an opportunity to work for people. Whenever I approached any AAP MLA or minister with any work, they prioritised it," she added.

Mann has done work in various movies in Punjabi, Hindi and Malayalam languages. She has done work in Malayalam movie 'Hide n' Seek' in 2012, Punjabi movie 'Haani' in 2013 and Hindi movie 'Happy Hardy and Heer' in 2020.

TAGGED:

