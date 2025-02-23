Punjabi Actress Sonia Mann Joins AAP

New Delhi: Punjabi actress and the daughter of Kirti Kisan Union leader Baldev Singh, Sonia Mann joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday in the presence of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Mann's entry comes at a time when Aam Aadmi Party had to face defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections. After the defeat, the party had been looking for a new face to strengthen its position in Punjab where it has its government. Mann's joining the AAP will further strengthen the hold of party in Punjab, because of her influence on Punjabi cinema and youth. AAP stands strong in Punjab and is preparing to performance well in the next Assembly elections. Mann's joining the party is being seen as a strategic move by AAP as it can help the party to garner more public support in Punjab.

Kejriwal welcomed Mann and said her joining the AAP will give new energy and direction to the party. "We will work together for the welfare of the people of Punjab," he said. Mann expressed confidence in the party's ideology and Kejriwal's leadership abilities and said she has entered politics to serve people. Mann has appeared in multiple films in various languages, including in Malayalam, Hindi, Telegu and Marathi. Her debut was a Malayalam movie titled 'Hide n' seek'. She has also starred in Kahin Hai Mera Pyar, which her Hindi debut in 2014. More recently, she starred in Happy Hardy and Heer in 2020. Apart from films, she has collaborated with famous singers, including dead singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2018. Her father, Baldev Singh was a farmer leader and activist who was shot dead by Khalistani militants in the 1980s.