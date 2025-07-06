Punjabi Actress' Father Shot At In His Clinic In Punjab's Moga

Moga: Punjabi actress Tania's father Dr Anil Kamboj was shot at by two unidentified men at his clinic here on Sunday.

Dr Kamboj was critically injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at the Medicity Hospital in Moga town. Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh along with Dharamkot MLA Davinderjit Singh Ladi and Moga legislator Amandeep Kaur Arora visited the hospital to inquire about Dr Kamboj's health.

Dr Kamboj has been kept on ventilator in the ICU and his condition is stated to be critical. The state government has told the hospital's doctors to reach out to experts if any advice is needed during treatment of Dr Kamboj.

Dr Singh said those who shot at Dr Kamboj did so by posing as patients. He assured stringent action against the accused. Dr Singh also met Tania, a popular actress of Punjabi film industry and assured her of all possible help for treatment of her father.

Faridkot DIG Ashwani Kapoor and SSP Moga, Dr Kamboj had received a ransom threat in 2022 and was given security till March this year. The security was withdrawn only after assessment of the threat to Dr Kamboj. "We are investigating the incident and the accused will be arrested soon," said Kapoor.

He said the accused have been identified from CCTV footage and will be arrested within two days. The accused had entered Dr Kamboj's clinic as patients. The first youth, wearing a blue T-shirt, went into Dr Kamboj's room and complained of some ailment in his leg. As soon as Dr Kamboj started examining him, the second youth came in, took out a pistol from his pocket and shot at Dr Kamboj.

The attackers then fled the spot. The clinic is located close to the court.