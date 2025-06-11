ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Woman Uses Sedatives To Rob In-Laws, Elopes With Instagram Lover; Duo Arrested

Ludhiana: A shocking case of theft has come to light in the Kulahad village of Punjab, where a married woman drugged her in-laws to meet her lover. The duo then stole jewellery, cash and other valuables worth lakhs from the house and ran away.

According to the police, the accused woman, Kamaljeet Kaur, met Dilraj Singh, alias Bholu, a resident of Sohana (Mohali), through Instagram, and their friendship gradually turned into love, and both of them planned to get married. “However, Kamajeet was stuck owing to her marriage and feared the consequences, so she hatched a plan along with her lover,” they said.

“On the night of June 8, Kamaljeet drugged 15 members of her in-laws' family using a sedative substance. After that, she called Dilraj home, where they both stole the gold and silver jewellery, as well as other valuables like Apple iPhones,” said an official, adding that the valuables included over a dozen earrings, a necklace and one pot.

The issue came to the fore after Kamaljeet’s father-in-law, Balvinder Singh, filed a complaint of theft at Malaud Police Station.