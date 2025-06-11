ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Woman Uses Sedatives To Rob In-Laws, Elopes With Instagram Lover; Duo Arrested

The accused, Kamaljeet Kaur and Dilraj Singh, were planning to marry, so they hatched a plan, according to the police.

Punjab Woman Uses Sedatives To Rob In-Laws, Elopes With Instagram Lover; Duo Arrested
Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 8:50 PM IST

Ludhiana: A shocking case of theft has come to light in the Kulahad village of Punjab, where a married woman drugged her in-laws to meet her lover. The duo then stole jewellery, cash and other valuables worth lakhs from the house and ran away.

According to the police, the accused woman, Kamaljeet Kaur, met Dilraj Singh, alias Bholu, a resident of Sohana (Mohali), through Instagram, and their friendship gradually turned into love, and both of them planned to get married. “However, Kamajeet was stuck owing to her marriage and feared the consequences, so she hatched a plan along with her lover,” they said.

“On the night of June 8, Kamaljeet drugged 15 members of her in-laws' family using a sedative substance. After that, she called Dilraj home, where they both stole the gold and silver jewellery, as well as other valuables like Apple iPhones,” said an official, adding that the valuables included over a dozen earrings, a necklace and one pot.

The issue came to the fore after Kamaljeet’s father-in-law, Balvinder Singh, filed a complaint of theft at Malaud Police Station.

“Initially, we registered a case of theft against unidentified persons. But the police investigated the incident through technical investigation, CCTV footage and mobile tracking and got some clues,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav said that the police immediately arrested Dilraj, who confessed to the crime and named Kamajeet also.

“During interrogation, both of them confessed to their crime. A police team also recovered the stolen goods. During the investigation, it also came to light that after the theft, both the accused ran away and got married,” she said.

