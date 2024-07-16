ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Woman Elopes With Man She Met While Playing 'Free Fire', Husband Approaches Police

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Ashwani Kumar said he had lodged many missing complaints after his wife eloped with a youth she met through online gaming platform a year ago. He has appealed to police to find his wife saying it is difficult for him to console his sons, who are crying for their mother.

Punjab Woman Elopes With Man She Met While Playing 'Free Fire', Husband Approaches Police
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): A man approached police in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district to find his wife, missing for a year, alleging that she eloped with a person, whom she had met through a gaming platform

Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Hajipur said he got married to Anita Kaushik from Moonak village in Sangrur district in 2011. Anita was addicted to online games and used to play 'Free Fire' game on mobile for hours, Ashwani said. He alleged that Anita had met a youth through the online gaming platform in 2000 and had later eloped with him.

"Anita used to chat with the youth on online platform. It was the youth who instigated Anita to leave her house and two sons. Over a year has passed but she could not be found anywhere," the man said.

Ashwani said he had searched for his wife everywhere but could not find her. After which, he had registered several missing reports at Hajipur police station and had repeatedly approached SSP Hoshiarpur. But nothing was done to trace Anita, he complained.

According to Ashwani, his wife's absence is having a serious impact on his two sons, who have been crying for their mother. He said that it has become very difficult for him to console the kids. Thus he has once again appealed to the police to find his wife.

No reaction has been received from police till now.

Read more

Youth addicted to 'Free Fire' lands in psychiatric hospital

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): A man approached police in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district to find his wife, missing for a year, alleging that she eloped with a person, whom she had met through a gaming platform

Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Hajipur said he got married to Anita Kaushik from Moonak village in Sangrur district in 2011. Anita was addicted to online games and used to play 'Free Fire' game on mobile for hours, Ashwani said. He alleged that Anita had met a youth through the online gaming platform in 2000 and had later eloped with him.

"Anita used to chat with the youth on online platform. It was the youth who instigated Anita to leave her house and two sons. Over a year has passed but she could not be found anywhere," the man said.

Ashwani said he had searched for his wife everywhere but could not find her. After which, he had registered several missing reports at Hajipur police station and had repeatedly approached SSP Hoshiarpur. But nothing was done to trace Anita, he complained.

According to Ashwani, his wife's absence is having a serious impact on his two sons, who have been crying for their mother. He said that it has become very difficult for him to console the kids. Thus he has once again appealed to the police to find his wife.

No reaction has been received from police till now.

Read more

Youth addicted to 'Free Fire' lands in psychiatric hospital

TAGGED:

PUNJAB WOMAN ELOPES WITH MANONLINE GAMING PLATFORMFREE FIRE GAMEWIPE ELOPES WITH GAMING PARTNER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.