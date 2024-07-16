ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Woman Elopes With Man She Met While Playing 'Free Fire', Husband Approaches Police

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): A man approached police in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district to find his wife, missing for a year, alleging that she eloped with a person, whom she had met through a gaming platform

Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Hajipur said he got married to Anita Kaushik from Moonak village in Sangrur district in 2011. Anita was addicted to online games and used to play 'Free Fire' game on mobile for hours, Ashwani said. He alleged that Anita had met a youth through the online gaming platform in 2000 and had later eloped with him.

"Anita used to chat with the youth on online platform. It was the youth who instigated Anita to leave her house and two sons. Over a year has passed but she could not be found anywhere," the man said.

Ashwani said he had searched for his wife everywhere but could not find her. After which, he had registered several missing reports at Hajipur police station and had repeatedly approached SSP Hoshiarpur. But nothing was done to trace Anita, he complained.