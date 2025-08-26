ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Witnesses Political Tug Of War On Ration Cards

Chandigarh: Punjab is witnessing a political tug of war over the issue of ration cards. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has come out accusing the centre of trying to curtail the number of beneficiaries. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government has denied these charges. The regional players, too, have jumped into the melee.

It all began at a briefing by Mann, where he charged that the central government has decided to do away with the benefits being given to eight lakh ration card holders in Punjab, which would impact approximately 55 lakh people.

He said that out of the total 1.53 crore ration cards in the state, the BJP-led government has conspired to discontinue free ration being given to 55 lakh poor. He said that under the excuse of not having eKYC, the Centre had already stopped free ration for 23 lakh poor in July this year, and now they have threatened to discontinue this benefit to 32 lakh more from September 30 onwards.

He said that his government will not allow the Centre to strike off even a single card.

He charged, “While the BJP claims to be pro-people and boasts of providing food grains to 80 crore people through the PFS (public distribution system), it is now attempting to cancel 8,02,493 ration cards in Punjab.”

He said the BJP is shifting from ‘vote theft’ to ‘ration theft’ and it is especially unjust to target Punjab, a state that produces food grains to make the country self-reliant.

Mann criticised the rationale being used to delete ration cards, which includes ownership of four-wheelers, government jobs, small landholdings and income. He pointed out the ‘absurdity’ of penalising entire families when just one member may fulfil one of these criteria.

He dared the BJP leaders to showcase this ‘achievement’ during their ongoing mass outreach programs.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has come out claiming that at present, no ration card has been withdrawn from anyone. He said that the only advice given was that if there is someone who is rich and does not need cheap rations, he should not be given them.

He also said that the data provided by CPDT (Department of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution) and MCA (Ministry of Consumer Affairs) points towards the possibility of black marketing of ration.