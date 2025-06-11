ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Fraud: Groom Brings Baraat, Finds No Bride, No Family, No Venue In Punjab's Moga

Moga (Punjab): A night that was supposed to be filled with excitement, dhol beats, bhangra, and rituals turned into a nightmare for a groom from Amritsar, when his baraat had to return bewildered, disappointed and embarrassed by the absence of anyone from the bride's family. As if that was not enough, the groom's family could not locate any venue by the name which was mentioned in the wedding card. Even calling the bride's family proved futile as their phones were switched off.

The wedding procession of 30–35 people had travelled all the way from Amritsar to Moga on Monday night for the marriage to be solemnised at 11 pm at the Royal Marriage Palace. Shockingly, when the groom’s party reached the venue, the found the gates closed with neither any decorations nor lights. There were no signs of any event preparations either.

Thinking it to be some confusion, the groom’s family searched at venues nearby including gurdwaras and asked locals if they have any information about the family. But the bride’s family was unreachable by any means. Their phones switched off and none to respond, baraatis were left wandering in the streets for a few hours.

“I had done the arrangements for my brother-in-law’s marriage with my maternal uncle’s daughter. They happen to be family so we trusted them,” said Manpreet Kaur, the mediator who took forward the alliance. “They live in the UK but are from a village near Moga. All the while we spoke over phone and they kept stating that they will be at Royal Marriage Palace. We never doubted anything of this sort would happen so my family went by whatever I told them and we brought the entire baraat. Now, my married life is affected because I’m facing criticism from my own family,” she added.

According to her, the entire relationship was arranged over phone calls. Both the families had never met, exchanged any rings or even made no video calls. "It was based on just verbal promises and trust," Manpreet said.