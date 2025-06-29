Punjab Vigilance Bureau Records Statement Of Ex-PA Talbir Gill In Bikram Singh Majithia Case

Amritsar: In a probe into a drug-linked disproportionate assets case involving former cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested four days ago, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Sunday recorded the statement of his former PA Talbir Gill.

Gill had joined AAP after quitting SAD following differences with the party. It is said that transactions worth crores of rupees were allegedly made in front of Gill so his testimony is very significant in this case.

Earlier former MLA Bonnie Ajnala's statement was also recorded before the Vigilance Bureau team. Ajnala had left the SAD to join the BJP.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested Majithia on June 25 and the next day, produced him in the Mohali court under tight security. The government prosecutors had sought a 12-day remand but the court granted a seven-day remand. Now the next hearing of the case will be on July 2.

Majithia's lawyer Arshdeep Singh Kler said his client speaks against the government so action has been taken against him. He said that the government says one thing in the Supreme Court and something else in the debate in the district court.

On Friday, former Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyay had shared information about the drug case registered against the former minister in 2021.