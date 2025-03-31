Four Held For Student's Murder During Music Concert At Panjab University In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Police have arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a student during Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma's concert at Panjab University here.

The deceased was identified as Aditya Thakur, a second-year student of Computer Science Engineering at Punjab University’s Institute of Engineering and Technology. Thakur was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) but succumbed to the injuries. Thakur was stabbed during the concert which was attended by the varsity's students as well as others.

During questioning, the accused told the police that they were at the concert and had an argument with Aditya. The dispute soon turned ugly. The accused told the police that some of their friends decided to teach Aditya and his friends a lesson. They reached a ground near the concert venue where during the scuffle between the two groups, the accused stabbed Aditya and fled the spot. The accused were identified as Lavish, Udey, Sahil and Raghav, all residents of Manimajra here.

Lavish is a student of a private college in Landran in Mohali while Udey and Raghav are students of a private college in Chandigarh.Police are looking for their associates who allegedly were involved in the murder.

On Saturday, Panjab University students held a protest against the police and varsity authorities following Aditya's death. They had blamed some outsiders for attacking the students. On Saturday, a purported video surfacing on social media showed that a student was bleeding profusely and lying on the ground as he was stabbed in his thigh.