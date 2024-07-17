Punjab: Two Arrested With 7 Kg Heroin, 5 Pistols; Pakistan Links Revealed In Investigation

Chandigarh: Punjab Police top brass announced that the department has arrested two persons who were carrying seven kg of heroin and five pistols and that its preliminary investigations have revealed Pakistan links to the drug running racket, on Wednesday.

According to a senior police official, a case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.

"MAJOR BLOW TO DRUG SMUGGLING! Amritsar Rural Police apprehends 2 suspects, recovers 7 Kg of Heroin, 5 pistols, 5 live cartridges & 5 magazines, disrupting trans-border drug smuggling networks!(sic)" Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav wrote sharing an image of seized pistols, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Investigations reveal #Pakistan link. FIR registered under Arms Act & NDPS Act(sic)," he added.

This is not the first instance when Punjab Police have busted a drug racket. On June 28 this year, the Punjab police intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking and dismantled a major inter-state syndicate operating from Jharkhand. The operation, spearheaded by the Fazilka Police, culminated in the arrest of the kingpins of the syndicate. It was described by Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav as a pivotal 'big fish' in the drug trade.