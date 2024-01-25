Punjab to Showcase Tableau Rejected by Centre at State R-Day Celebrations

Ludhiana: Having rejected by the Centre, Punjab tableau displaying the state's culture and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom, will be showcased by the state government during the Republic Day parade at PAU Sports Ground in Ludhiana tomorrow.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will receive salute at the ceremonial parade during the celebrations in the state. Among the various events planned during the Republic Day celebrations, the tableau of Punjab will be the centre of attraction. This tableau will be showcased in three stages.

The first phase has been dedicated to the martyrs of Punjab who sacrificed themselves for the freedom of the country. The tableau will pay homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, Baba Kharak Singh, Madan Lal Dhingra and others. The second part of the tableau portrays women power and depicts the idol of Mai Bhago. This apart, the tableau has also been dedicated to hockey players and girl students of Punjab. The final stage of the tableau depicts the culture of Punjab. It showcases how women make 'kasidas' and 'phulkaris' in the state.

The tableau that will be showcased at the state Republic Day celebrations had originally been proposed for the parade in Delhi. However, the Union government had rejected the tableau drawing disappointment from the chief minister. Punjab CM had announced that the tableau will be showcased at the parade organised in the state.

Mann said that nine tableaux will be taken out in different corners of Punjab on January 26. After showcasing these at the parade in PAU Stadium, these will be taken across the state for the common people to see.

Facing criticisms from the Punjab government over rejection of tableau, the BJP had alleged that Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal had put up their picture on the tableau as a result of which it was rejected. Refuting which, Mann accused the Centre of having a step-motherly attitude towards the state. Mann clarified that the pictures displayed on the tableau were that of the state's culture and a glimpse of the martyrs.