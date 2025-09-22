ETV Bharat / state

Punjab To Begin Health Insurance Scheme Registration From September 23

Bhagwant Mann said that the entire registration process is expected to take 10 to 12 days.

File photo of Bhagwant Mann (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 22, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that the paperwork process for the state government’s ambitious free health insurance scheme will begin tomorrow, September 23, starting from Barnala and Tarn Taran constituencies.

The scheme offers coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family annually from October 2. The Chief Minister said that around 128 medical camps for it. The residents can register themselves with a passport, Aadhaar card, or voter ID card within two to three days. Mann further said that the priority is to provide good health facilities to the people of Punjab, raise the standard of employment and education for the youth, and fulfil the promise of Rs 10 lakh health insurance.

The Chief Minister said that the entire registration process is expected to take 10 to 12 days. Following this, the beneficiaries will receive health cards to avail free medical treatment. The scheme will cover all family members without any limit, including government employees and Anganwadi workers. If anyone misses the initial registration, they can still apply later based on their documents.

At least 500 private hospitals have been included in the scheme, with a target to increase the number to 1,000 in the coming years. The Aam Aadmi Party government has kept Rs 778 crore in the 2025-26 state budget for this initiative. The scheme will cover nearly 65 lakh families in Punjab.

All government hospitals, whether in cities or villages, will automatically be part of the scheme. Beneficiaries will be entitled to cashless and paperless treatment in empanelled government and private hospitals.

