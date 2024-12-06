ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Terrorist Module Targeting Police Busted, 10 Arrested With Weapons

The Amritsar Police has busted a terrorist module and apprehended 10 persons.

Punjab: Terrorist Module Targeting Police Busted, 10 Arrested With Weapons
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar addressing reporters on Friday (ETV Bharat)
ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Amritsar: In a breakthrough, the Amritsar District Commissionerate Police has busted a cross-border terror module run by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda and foreign-based Happy Birds, Jeevan Fauji and others, arresting 10 accused.

Hand grenades, pistols and drones recovered

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar said that this 10-member module included four persons, who were the group's main operators and six accused who were involved in providing logistics.

"This module was also responsible for the attack on the residence of a police officer in Batala and was planning a major attack on the police establishment in this area. One hand grenade, three pistols and a Chinese drone have been recovered from the accused," the Amritsar Police Commissioner added.

According to the police, this drone was likely to be used in the border area.

Module was more dangerous

Bhullar further said that this module was more dangerous because their vision was to target police buildings and activities.

On Thursday, a huge explosion also took place inside the police station in Majitha constituency of Amritsar, but the police said that this explosion was due to the bursting of a bike tyre, while the responsibility for this was taken by foreign-based accused Happy Pashian and Jeevan Fauji through an alleged social media post.

