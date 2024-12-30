ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Teachers Protest Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Residence, Detained By Delhi Police

The ETT teachers from Punjab were protesting over their pay scale with flowers in their hands outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi on Monday.

Delhi Police detain protesting teachers (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 minutes ago

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday detained teachers from Punjab, who were protesting outside the residence of former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal over pay scale.

Nearly 180 Elementary Teachers Training (ETT) teachers from Punjab had arrived outside Kejriwal's house with roses in their hands this morning, raising slogans over their demands. They alleged that the issue regarding their pay scale has gone unaddressed. They said that since they were not being heard in Punjab, they came to Delhi so that they could seek help from Kejriwal.

However, as soon as the teachers started raising slogans, Delhi Police detained them. The protesting teachers alleged that this was a violation of their right to peaceful protest.

"We have been protesting in Punjab for the last several months, but nobody is listening to us. Arvind Kejriwal had promised us before the elections to consider our demands but he is now going back on his promise," a protesting teacher said.

They further alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gives importance to only Kejriwal's words and is not at all concerned in solving their problems.

This situation has created fresh challenges for the AAP prior to the Delhi Assembly elections.

