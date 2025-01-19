Punjab Soldier, Father Died For Nation; Family Rues Govt Apathy

Moga: Lance Naik Kulwant Singh from Charik village in Punjab's Moga district, who was killed in a terrorist attack on Army vehicles in Poonch, was posthumously awarded the Sena Medal for bravery in Delhi. His wife, Hardeep Kaur, received the medal at a ceremony.

Kulwant's father, Sepoy Baldev Singh, had died in the line of duty during the Kargil War in 1993. Kuldeep was only two years old when his father attained martyrdom and likewise, his daughter was two years old when he died in 2023.

The entire village is proud of the father-son, who laid their lives for the country but are aggrieved at the government for not fulfilling the promises it had made to them.

Kulwant's mother said, "When my son left home to join the Army, he told me that nothing would happen to him and everything would be fine. I am proud that my husband and son sacrificed their lives for the country but the government betrayed us."

According to the martry's mother, the government had promised to upgrade the village government school to class 12 and install statues of Kulwant Singh and his father, Baldev Singh. But the government did not fulfill its promises, she said.

She further rued that there is nobody to look after her as her daughter-in-law, Hardeep Kaur, broke off relations with her. "My husband and son laid down their lives for the country but nobody is there to take care of me." she added.

Villagers said that Kulwant was a cheerful person and like his father served the country before being killed on duty. Naib Singh, a villager said Charik village is known as the village of martyrs.

"Kulwant Singh was just two years old when Baldev Singh attained martyrdom. After this, Kulwant's mother faced a lot of difficulties in raising her son. Following his father's footsteps, Kulwant also joined the Army and was martyred like his father. We had appealed to the government to install statues of the father and son in the village and to upgrade our school. After Kulwant's death, the government had assured us that our demands would be fulfilled but nothing has been done till now," he complained.

Naib said that since government did not install the statues, Kulwant's mother herself installed the statues of her husband and son with her own money. Of the financial assistance of Rs one crore received from the government, Kulwant Singh's wife took Rs 60 lakh and separated from her mother-in-law, Naib said adding that Hardeep Kaur is currently living in Moga. Kulwant's mother spent the remaining money to install the two statues, he added.