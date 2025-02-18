Punjab Soldier's 18-Yr-Old Brain Dead Son Gives New Lease Of Life To Five Patients

Chandigarh: The family of an 18-year-old youth, who was declared brain dead at an army hospital in Chandimandir near here following a road accident, donated his organs giving a new lease of life to five patients.

Arshdeep, the son of an army soldier, met with a road accident on February 8, causing severe head and chest injuries, said a statement issued by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Monday. His family's noble gesture stands as a beacon of hope, transforming tragedy into a second chance for those in need, it said.

"Arshdeep, a resident of Ropar, Punjab was involved in a fatal road traffic accident on February 8, 2025. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Ropar before being shifted to Command Hospital, Western Command, Chandimandir, for advanced medical care.

"For eight days, intensivists and neurosurgeons at CHWC fought tirelessly to save him. On February 15, doctors declared him brain stem dead, a heart-breaking moment for his family," the PGIMER said.

With the efforts of the transplant coordination team at CHWC, consent for organ donation was obtained, which led to the transplantation of multiple organs, breathing new life into five individuals, it said.

The teenager's one kidney and pancreas were sent to PGIMER for a Simultaneous Kidney-Pancreas (STK) transplant, while his liver and one kidney were allocated to Army Hospital Research and Referral (AHRR), New Delhi, giving two patients a fresh start.

Additionally, his corneas were preserved in the Eye Bank of CHWC, ensuring that two visually impaired individuals will regain their sight.

Commending the family's courage, Maj Gen Matthews Jacob, Commandant, Command Hospital, Chandimandir, stated, "The nobility of organ donation shines brightest in moments of deepest grief. Arshdeep's legacy will live on through the five lives he has saved. His father's decision is an example of unparalleled humanity and patriotism."

Echoing this sentiment, Prof. Vipin Koushal, Nodal Officer, Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO), PGIMER, emphasized the growing need for organ donation, saying, "Every year, thousands of patients die waiting for an organ. This young donor has set an example for the entire nation. We urge society to embrace this noble cause and pledge for organ donation."

Overwhelmed with emotions, Arshdeep's father, as per the PGIMER statement, shared, "My son was full of life and always helped others. Though he is no longer with us, his heart still beats somewhere, his eyes will see the world, and his soul will live on in those he saved. This was his destiny to be a hero even in death."