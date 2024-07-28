ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Shopkeeper Injured After Confronting 4 Robbers In Hoshiarpur, 1 Held

By PTI

Four masked men came to Amritpal Singh's grocery shop and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. He immediately confronted the miscreants, prompting one of them to fire three shots at him, and one of them hit his leg, police officials said.

Hoshiarpur(Punjab): A shopkeeper suffered bullet and sharp-edged weapon injuries after he retaliated against an attack by four masked robbers at his grocery store here, police said on Sunday.

Amritpal Singh, a resident of Sagran, had gone to his grocery shop after closing his 'Atta Chakki' (flour mill) on Saturday night, they said. Four masked men came to his shop and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, police said. Amritpal confronted the attackers, prompting one of them to fire three shots at him, and one of them hit his leg.

After injuring Amritpal, the assailants fled on their motorbikes, and Amritpal was admitted to Civil Hospital, Dasuya, police said. A case has been registered in this regard, they said.

After their failed bid, the robbers attacked another shopkeeper and his worker in Dasuya town. After injuring both of them, the robbers snatched a bag containing about Rs 1.50 lakh, police said.

Surinderpal and Swaminath raised an alarm, and passersby managed to overpower one of the robbers while the remaining three robbers managed to flee, police said. The overpowered robber was handed over to the police.

Station House Officer of Dasuya Police Station, Sub-Inspector Harprem Singh, said the arrested robber has been identified as Abhi from Rahimpur in Jalandhar district. Raids are being conducted to apprehend the remaining accused, Singh said.

