Punjab: Shiv Sena Leader Sandeep Thapar Attacked with Swords by Three Unknown Persons in Ludhiana

By ANI

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 7:50 AM IST

Sandeep Thapar, a leader of Punjab Shiv Sena was assaulted with a sword in Ludhiana by three unidentified assailants. He sustained injuries but is now stable in hospital. Police swiftly identified and apprehended two suspects, Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh, while a third, Tahal Singh remains at large.

Ludhiana (Punjab): Punjab Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar was attacked by three unknown persons with a sword in Ludhiana on Friday, according to the police. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police Ludhiana, Jaskaran Singh Teja, the Punjab Shiv Sena Leader, was attacked on Friday at around 11:30 am.

"Around 11:30 am, three unknown persons attacked Sandeep Thapar with a sword. He got injured and is under treatment in the hospital...He is out of danger...The accused have been identified and they will be arrested soon," DCP Ludhiana said. After the incident, the police issued an alert in the entire area and arrested two accused, Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh, in connection with the case.

"We had got instructions from DGP, CP Ludhiana and an alert was issued in the entire area...The two accused, who were wanted, were arrested near the university area. An alert has been issued to arrest the third accused as well. Both the arrested accused, Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh, are residents of Ludhiana. They have been handed over to Ludhiana Police," SSP Fatehgarh Sahib Ravjot Grewal said.

The third suspect, Tahal Singh, involved in the attack on the Punjab Shiv Sena leader is still at large. "We have arrested two accused, Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh. Another accused Tahal Singh is still wanted. Further investigation is underway," CP Police Ludhiana, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, said. Further investigation is underway.

