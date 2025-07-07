ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Seven Dead As Mini Bus Overturns Near Dasuya

At least seven people were killed and 32 were injured after a mini bus overturned in Punjab's Sagran village on Monday.

At least seven people were killed and 32 were injured after a mini bus overturned in Punjab's Sagran village on Monday.
PTI

July 7, 2025

Hoshiarpur: A mini bus overturned near Sagran village here on Monday, leaving seven passengers dead and 32 others injured, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mukerian, Kulwinder Singh Virk said the bus carrying around 40 passengers was on its way to Dasuya from Hajipur when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The injured passengers were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Dasuya, the police said. "The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and will be thoroughly investigated," Virk said.

