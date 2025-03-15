ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: 3 Arrested After Brief Shootout For Shiv Sena Leader's Murder In Moga

Chandigarh: Three persons have been arrested by the Punjab Police in the case involving the murder of Shiv Sena leader Mangat Rai alias Manga (52) in Moga district on Thursday night, official sources said. The victim was the Moga district president of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

These arrests were made after an exchange of fire with the security forces at Malout in Muktsar district, they said. In that firing incident, a 12-year-old boy also sustained a gunshot wound, police said on Saturday.

The accused, who were identified as Arun alias Sangha, Arun alias Deepu and Rajvir, all residents of Moga, had taken responsibility for Mangat Rai's murder. They have said this in a social media post.

The police said the accused were traced near Malout Bus stand by the teams of Moga and Muktsar Police. After seeing the police teams, the accused opened fire at them. In a retaliatory firing by police, Arun alias Sangha and Arun alias Deepu suffered bullet injuries in their legs, they said, adding that two pistols were recovered from them.