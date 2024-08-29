ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Scrap Dealer Wins Rs 2.5 Crore Lottery in Wife's Name After Buying Tickets For 50 Years

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 29, 2024, 7:15 AM IST

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 8:08 AM IST

The 67-year-old scrap dealer had been buying lottery tickets for the past 50 years. This time, on the occasion of Rakhi, he bought a ticket from his friend priced at Rs 500, in the name of his wife. Luckily, he won the lottery and aims to build a house and shop with the winning amount.

In a stroke of luck, an elderly scrap dealer from Adampur won a lottery worth Rs 2.5 crore.
67-year-old scrap dealer Pritam Lal Jaggi (ETV Bharat)
Punjab scrap dealer wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery. (ETV Bharat)

Jalandhar: An elderly scrap dealer from Adampur town in Punjab's Jalandhar district won a Rs 2.5 crore lottery as luck finally favoured him after years of buying tickets in the hope of winning big one day.

What is even more surprising is that 67-year-old Pritam Lal Jaggi bought this lottery ticket for a mere Rs 500 on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi. Jaggi said even though he is a scrap dealer, he has been buying lottery tickets for the past 50 years. "I always knew that sooner or later my luck would shine. That is why I kept at it. Thankfully, today I am here," he said.

In an interesting turn of events, he had bought a 'Rakhi Bumper' from his friend Sevak who had come to meet him from his hometown during the festival. However, instead of buying the ticket in his name, he bought it in the name of his wife, Anita Jaggi alias Babli.

The ticket was numbered: 452749. Jaggi woke up on a lazy Sunday morning, grabbing the newspaper when he could not believe his eyes. He had won the lottery in his beloved wife's name.

He still was unable to believe it as it was too good to be true. After 50 years, he had hit the bull's eye. Was it indeed true? Yes, it was. After a short while, he received a call from the lottery selling agency, and they confirmed the news.

Jaggi said, "If I receive the money, I will spend 25 per cent of it on social work. With the rest of it, I will build a house and a shop because despite working for over 30 years, I have not been able to own anything," he said.

Speaking about ticket prices and their evolution over the years, a smiling Jaggi said that his first lottery ticket had cost him just Re 1. "The ticket that got me this fortune was priced at Rs 500. So, imagine the rise in the price and how this market has boomed over the years," he said.

