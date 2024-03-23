Sangrur Liquor Case: Death Toll Reaches 20; ECI Seeks Report from Punjab CS, DGP

Chandigarh: The death toll in the in the spurious liquor case of Sangrur, Punjab has reached 20 from 11 on Saturday, March 23. On Wednesday, March 20, 11 men had died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at Gujran village in Sangrur's Dirba, police said.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday has sought an immediate report from the Punjab Chief Secretary and DGP in the Sangrur hooch tragedy through Punjab CEO .

Punjab CEO had written a letter to Chief Secretary of Punjab and DGP Punjab to send an immediate preliminary report and a detailed report Today regarding the entire event to apprise the commission.

Surrounding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, senior Akali leader Daljit Cheema said that the death toll due to poisoned liquor in Punjab has increased to 20, but it is a pity that the CM is in his home district.

Following the incident, a case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act. The district administration formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter.



As per sources, five people died in Sunam on March 22 and 4 people died on March 13, hiking the number of those dead in this case to 20. Sangrur police had initially arrested four people including primary accused Gurlal Singh and his three accomplices in connection with the incident.

On Saturday, four more people including a woman were taken into custody. Sangrur Superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said that the four people detained on Saturday have been identified as Pradeep Singh alias Babbi, resident of Chauwas Jakhepal, Soma, Sanjhu and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh, resident of village Rogla.

The high-level committee that has been formed will oversee the exposure of backward and forward linkages in a professional and scientific manner to expose the nexus behind this whole affair.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Gurinder Dhillon IPS, comprising Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Patiala Range, Harcharan Bhullar, Indian Police Service (IPS), SSP Sangrur Sartaj Chahal, IPS and Additional Commissioner (Excise) Naresh Dubey will oversee the investigation.

The SIT has assured the public that anybody found involved or guilty will not be spared. They have also appealed to all to maintain peace and harmony and not fall prey to unverified rumours.

Punjab has a history of deaths caused due to consumption of poisoned liquor. The most famous was the Tarn Taran case during the Captain Amarinder Singh-run government, where more than 100 people died after drinking poisoned liquor.

A few years ago, a woman was arrested in a case where 11 people died due to consumption of poisonous liquor in the Muchhal village under the Tarsikka Police Station of Amritsar.