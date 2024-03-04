Punjab: SAD Leader Bikram Singh Majithia Again Summoned by SIT in Drugs Case

Chandigarh: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia has been again summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the drugs case, sources said on Monday March 4.

It is learnt that the SIT has summoned the Akali Dal leader on March 6 for questioning in the case at the Patiala Police Line at 11 am. Meanwhile, the team led by Patiala Range DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar will question Majithia in the drugs case.

Besides Patiala Range DIG, the members of the investigation team include SSP Patiala Varun Sharma, SP (D) Yogesh Sharma and DSP Jaswinder Tiwana.

The drugs case was registered during the previous Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi on 20 December 2021 in the run up to the implementation of the election code of conduct for the assembly elections.

However, Majithia contested the case in the court and contested the 2022 assembly elections from Amritsar. But, the Akali leader had to later sentenced to jail and was released on bail on 10 August 2022.

New SIT Formed: The SIT formed to probe the case was earlier headed by ADGP Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, who retired on December 31. Post his retirement, a new SIT was formed, which was headed by Patiala DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

It can be recalled that the SIT had summoned Majithia for questioning in the month of February, but in view of the farmers' agitation, the Akali Dal leader could not be questioned in the case.

Majithia had also skipped another summon by the SIT in December last year as well.