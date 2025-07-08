ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: SAD Leader Bikram Majithia Granted 3 Weeks To Amend Petition Challenging His Arrest

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia addresses a press conference following the unsuccessful assassination attempt on party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple, in Amritsar on December 4, 2024. ( IANS )

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday deferred till July 29, the hearing on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia's plea against his arrest and subsequent remand in a disproportionate assets case.

As the matter came up for hearing, Majithia's counsel sought three weeks to file an amended plea, following which the court granted time and fixed the next date of hearing. Majithia was recently arrested in a case related to disproportionate assets.

The state government's counsel said Majithia's advocates sought three weeks time to file an amended petition. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia on June 25 in the case. His lawyers claimed that the report was submitted to the Vigilance at 10:30 pm on June 24, while Majithia was arrested at 4:30 am the next day after the case was registered.

Majithia is under investigation for alleged possession of suspicious properties and drug money worth Rs 540 crore in several states. He will remain in jail during the investigation.

Majithia on July 1 moved the HC against the DA case, calling it "political witch-hunting and vendetta" for being a vocal critic of the current dispensation. The former minister was sent to judicial custody by a Mohali court on July 6.