ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: SAD Leader Bikram Majithia Granted 3 Weeks To Amend Petition Challenging His Arrest

SAD leader Bikram Majithia has been granted three weeks by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to amend his petition challenging his arrest.

Punjab: SAD Leader Bikram Majithia Granted 3 Weeks To Amend Petition Challenging His Arrest
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia addresses a press conference following the unsuccessful assassination attempt on party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple, in Amritsar on December 4, 2024. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2025 at 2:43 PM IST

2 Min Read

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday deferred till July 29, the hearing on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia's plea against his arrest and subsequent remand in a disproportionate assets case.

As the matter came up for hearing, Majithia's counsel sought three weeks to file an amended plea, following which the court granted time and fixed the next date of hearing. Majithia was recently arrested in a case related to disproportionate assets.

The state government's counsel said Majithia's advocates sought three weeks time to file an amended petition. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia on June 25 in the case. His lawyers claimed that the report was submitted to the Vigilance at 10:30 pm on June 24, while Majithia was arrested at 4:30 am the next day after the case was registered.

Majithia is under investigation for alleged possession of suspicious properties and drug money worth Rs 540 crore in several states. He will remain in jail during the investigation.

Majithia on July 1 moved the HC against the DA case, calling it "political witch-hunting and vendetta" for being a vocal critic of the current dispensation. The former minister was sent to judicial custody by a Mohali court on July 6.

Majithia was initially sent to a seven-day vigilance remand by the Mohali court on June 26. The court then extended Majithia's remand by four days more on July 2 after his seven-day remand ended.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, when Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government was in power. The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force.

The FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station. Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail.

Read More

  1. Disproportionate Assets Case: SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  2. Bikram Majithia Appears At Mohali Court In Disproportionate Assets Case

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday deferred till July 29, the hearing on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia's plea against his arrest and subsequent remand in a disproportionate assets case.

As the matter came up for hearing, Majithia's counsel sought three weeks to file an amended plea, following which the court granted time and fixed the next date of hearing. Majithia was recently arrested in a case related to disproportionate assets.

The state government's counsel said Majithia's advocates sought three weeks time to file an amended petition. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia on June 25 in the case. His lawyers claimed that the report was submitted to the Vigilance at 10:30 pm on June 24, while Majithia was arrested at 4:30 am the next day after the case was registered.

Majithia is under investigation for alleged possession of suspicious properties and drug money worth Rs 540 crore in several states. He will remain in jail during the investigation.

Majithia on July 1 moved the HC against the DA case, calling it "political witch-hunting and vendetta" for being a vocal critic of the current dispensation. The former minister was sent to judicial custody by a Mohali court on July 6.

Majithia was initially sent to a seven-day vigilance remand by the Mohali court on June 26. The court then extended Majithia's remand by four days more on July 2 after his seven-day remand ended.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, when Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government was in power. The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force.

The FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station. Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail.

Read More

  1. Disproportionate Assets Case: SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  2. Bikram Majithia Appears At Mohali Court In Disproportionate Assets Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNJABSADSHIROMANI AKALI DALDISPROPORTIONATE ASSETS CASEBIKRAM MAJITHIA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.