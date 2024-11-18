ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Reports Season's Highest Farm Fire Cases At 1,251; Total Touches 9,655

Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data showed that the State reported 1,251 fresh farm fire cases, the single-day highest this season.

Punjab Reports Season's Highest Farm Fire Cases At 1,251; Total Touches 9,655
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Chandigarh: Punjab on Monday reported 1,251 fresh farm fire cases, the single-day highest this season, taking the state's total count of such cases to 9,655, Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data showed. On November 8, Punjab reported 730 farm fire incidents, which was the highest in a day this season till Monday.

Muktsar district on Monday reported 247 stubble burning incidents, the most in the state, followed by Moga (149), Ferozepur (130), Bathinda (129), Fazilka (94) and Faridkot (88), the data showed. On the same day in 2022 and 2023, the state reported 701 and 637 active firm fire cases, respectively, as per the data.

From September 15 till November 18, Punjab witnessed 9,655 stubble burning incidents, registering around 71 per cent dip in crop residue burnings in comparison to the figures reported in the corresponding period of the previous year. Punjab saw 48,489 and 33,719 farm fire cases during the same period in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR after the harvesting of paddy in October-November. As the window for the Rabi crop -- wheat -- is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear the crop residue for sowing new crop.

Punjab recorded a total of 36,663 farm fire cases in 2023, registering a 26 per cent drop as compared to the previous year, the data showed.

Chandigarh: Punjab on Monday reported 1,251 fresh farm fire cases, the single-day highest this season, taking the state's total count of such cases to 9,655, Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data showed. On November 8, Punjab reported 730 farm fire incidents, which was the highest in a day this season till Monday.

Muktsar district on Monday reported 247 stubble burning incidents, the most in the state, followed by Moga (149), Ferozepur (130), Bathinda (129), Fazilka (94) and Faridkot (88), the data showed. On the same day in 2022 and 2023, the state reported 701 and 637 active firm fire cases, respectively, as per the data.

From September 15 till November 18, Punjab witnessed 9,655 stubble burning incidents, registering around 71 per cent dip in crop residue burnings in comparison to the figures reported in the corresponding period of the previous year. Punjab saw 48,489 and 33,719 farm fire cases during the same period in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR after the harvesting of paddy in October-November. As the window for the Rabi crop -- wheat -- is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear the crop residue for sowing new crop.

Punjab recorded a total of 36,663 farm fire cases in 2023, registering a 26 per cent drop as compared to the previous year, the data showed.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNJABFRESH FARM FIRE CASESPUNJAB REMOTE SENSING CENTRE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.