Jharkhand | 662 Agniveers Pass Out From Punjab Regimental Centre

Ramgarh: After 31 meticulous weeks of physical and mental toil, 622 Agniveers recruits had a well-deserved passing out parade. The parade held at Kilahari ground of the Punjab Regimental Centre was reviewed by Brigadier Sajeesh Babu PG, Commandant of the Centre. The parade represents the final step before becoming an integral part of the Indian Army.

Commandant of Punjab Regimental Center Brigadier Sajeesh commented on the contents of the training regiment saying "During these 31 weeks they are informed about the new technical equipment and personality development is done through computer training education. They also learn to perfectly operate with modern weapons. To prepare for every challenge in the future, we train them mentally and physically. After taking the oath, the responsibility of protecting the country falls on your shoulders. These soldiers will now go to different units, participate in different operations, and have to prove themselves as skilled Agniveers.

Brigadier Sajeesh says the training programs are modern and have catered to present times, "With respect to Operation Sindoor, the way war is being fought has changed. Keeping this in mind, a few changes have been made in the training. The next batch will be given more such technical information."

Passing out parade held at Punjab Regimental Centre. (ETV Bharat)

"I am from Himachal Pradesh & I am feeling very proud at this time. It is a big day for me because I have become an Agniveer soldier by passing out from Punjab Regiment Center today," expressed Agniveer soldier Aryan Sharma.

Becoming an Agniveer soldier is no ordinary matter and is a feat of pride for these people. Retired Subedar Rajiv Kumar's family is his family has served the country for four generations now on the occasion of his son Panch Parihar becoming an Agniveer soldier. He is proud of 28 years of service dedicated to his motherland and could not be more proud that his 19-year-old is following in his footsteps.

Brigadier Sajeesh gave immense credit to the training staff and instructors who have put in an enormous amount of effort to mold these cadets into refined and capable soldiers.

The end of the ceremony saw Agniveers take an oath to maintain loyalty to the Constitution and the nation, national security, the uniform, and the richest traditions of the Indian Army. The parents of the Agniveers were presented with the 'Gaurav Padak' in order to honor them.