Punjab Police Busts Inter-State Drug Cartel With Arrests Of Jharkhand-Based Syndicate

Chandigarh: In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab police has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking, leading to the dismantling of a major inter-state syndicate operating from Jharkhand. The operation, spearheaded by the Fazilka Police, culminated in the arrest of kingpins of the syndicate, described by DGP Gaurav Yadav as pivotal 'big fish' in the drug trade.

The operation yielded an unprecedented seizure of 66 kg of opium, marking it as the largest opium consignment recovery in the decade. Additionally, the police apprehended two other traffickers associated with the syndicate, Furthermore, authorities seized a substantial amount totalling Rs 2.86 crore from 42 bank accounts linked to the illicit operations.

The development comes amidst heightened efforts by the Punjab Police to curb drug trafficking across the state, underlining their commitment to realising a drug-free Punjab as mandated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

DGP Gaurav Yadav affirmed the ongoing investigation into the syndicate, emphasising the meticulous examination of all connections and operations associated with the arrested individuals. He further highlighted the broader successes of Punjab Police in combating drug abuse, referencing recent operations coinciding with the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Earlier this week, on this occasion, the police seized a substantial quantity of narcotics including 83 kg of heroin, 10,000 kg of poppy husk, and 100 kg of ganja from various locations in Punjab. The enforcement efforts also resulted in the destruction of 4.52 lakh pills and capsules across 10 sites in the state.

Since assuming office, the Bhagwant Mann-led government has intensified efforts against narcotics, seizing a total of 2700 kg of heroin, 3,450 kg of opium, 1.77 lakh kg of poppy husk, and over 1.40 crore pills and tablets. Additionally, the police confiscated two lakh injections linked to drug trafficking.