Punjab Police Nab Babbar Khalsa Terror-Module Member With Arms And Ammunition In Amritsar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 18, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

The accused, a member of the Babbar Khalsa International terror module, is an operative of US-based terrorist Harpreet Singh and his Italy-based associate. Police have recovered a pistol, two magazines, nine live bullets and an empty shell from him.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, recovered arms and ammunition (Pic courtesy: Punjab DGP 'X' handle)

Amritsar/Chandigarh: The Punjab Police have arrested a member of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module, averting possible terror killings.

The accused is an operative of US-based terrorist Harpreet Singh alias Happy Pasia and Italy-based associate Resham Singh. The State Special Operation Cell arrested him along with weapons and ammunition in Amritsar.

Taking to his X handle, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav posted, "In an intelligence-based operation, the Punjab Police has foiled a possible target killing with the arrest of a member of a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terrorist module. The State Special Operation Cell (#SSOC), Amritsar has arrested #US based terrorist Harpreet Singh alias Happy Pasia and #Italy based accomplice Resham Singh from #Amritsar. The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were carrying out illegal activities on the instructions of their foreign bosses".

A pistol, two magazines, nine live bullets and an empty shell were recovered from the accused. "Punjab Police is fully committed to eradicate terror and organised crime as per directions of CM Bagwant Mann," the post added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) ​​arrested three operatives of Lawrence Bishnoi and US-based Goldie Brar gang in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police and Bathinda Police. Yadav had tweeted that the arrested persons have been identified as Gurpreet Singh resident of Bhikhi (Mansa), Maninder Singh alias Munshi resident of Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda) and Harcharanjit Singh resident of village Bir Khurd ( Mansa).

All the accused have a criminal background and cases related to murder, premeditated murder, Arms Act and NDPS Act are registered against them. Police teams have also recovered two 0.32 bore pistols and six live cartridges from the accused.

