Punjab Police Lady Constable Held With Heroin Sent To One-Day Remand

Bathinda: The district court sent a lady constable who was arrested by Punjab Police with 17.71 mg of heroin to one-day remand.

IG Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill said the lady constable identified as Amandeep Kaur has also been dismissed from service and her movable and immovable properties will be investigated and if it is found that she has amassed assets disproportionate to her known source of income, then appropriate action will be taken against her. Gill said the police had sought three days remand of the accused but the court only agreed for one.

Earlier, the police had conducted dope test on the constable but it came out to be negative. Giving details, DSP city Harbans Singh Dhaliwal said that based on confidential information, a police team set up a checkpoint under the overbridge near Ladli Dhi Chowk. During this, Amandeep's car was stopped and when the Thar was searched, 17.71 mg of heroin was recovered from it.

The car was being driven by Amandeep, police said. She is posted in Mansa district and a case has been registered against her. Dhaliwal said police are also interrogating her as to where she had brought the heroin from and where she was supposed to supply it. Kaur was often in controversies earlier. She was found posting on social media images in a Punjab Police uniform.