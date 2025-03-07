Police Foil Target-Killing Plot, Arrest 3 Babbar Khalsa Terrorists In Punjab

Chandigarh: Three terrorists of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) outfit have been arrested on Thursday by the sleuths of Jalandhar Counter Intelligence Unit, which suspected a major target-killing plot. Four illegal weapons and over 15 cartridges have also been recovered from the possession of arrested terrorists, police officials said.

Director general of police (DGP) of Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said, "Another major assassination plot of a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-supported terrorist module has been foiled in Punjab. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Jagroop Singh alias Jagga, Sukhjit Singh alias Sukha, and Navpreet Singh alias Nav."

He continued, "The initial investigation revealed that the module was being run by US-based gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi Nawanshahria, who is a close associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. His associate, Ladi Bakapuria, who lives in Greece, is also involved in crime."

The police have registered an FIR against these accused at SSOC Amritsar. To dismantle the entire network of the terrorists, the previous and forward links are being traced, the officer said and added that an investigation is underway.

The police have recovered four sophisticated pistols, one Glock pistol 9MM with ammunition along with one magazine and six cartridges, besides one pistol PX5 Storm (Beretta) 30 bore, Yadav confirmed.

Earlier, the police arrested a BKI terrorist in Kaushambi with the help of Lucknow STF and Punjab Police. The operation was carried out in the Kokhraj area of ​​the district in the early hours of Thursday.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Lazar Masih, a resident of the Kurlian village in the Ramdas area of ​​Amritsar. It is suspected that he was involved in carrying out an incident right from Kumbh, which was foiled by the police.