Punjab Police Female Constable Gets Bail In Heroin Possession Case

Bathinda: A local court here in Punjab on Thursday granted bail to Amandeep Kaur, a dismissed constable arrested for allegedly possessing heroin. The court released her against a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

On April 2, Punjab police arrested Amandeep for allegedly possessing 17.71 grams of heroin in a black SUV (Thar). They claimed to have caught her at a checkpoint which was set up on the Bathinda-Badal road following a tip-off. “During the search of the vehicles, a suspicious SUV was stopped and checked. The police personnel found heroin in it and seized the banned substance,” they said.

Following the recovery, the police obtained a two-day remand and questioned her. “Names of many senior officers also came to light during the interrogation, making it a high-profile case,” said an official.

Her counsel, advocate Vishwadeep Singh, claimed the drugs were planted near his client, and she was arrested by setting a trap.

“We have evidence in this regard; we will reveal it later because the police can use it against us,” he said. “The police are yet to file a challan against her, as there is neither any specific probe nor any case under the NDPS Act,” he claimed.

Amandeep was posted in the Mansa district, and a case has been registered against her.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) city Harbans Singh Dhaliwal had said that police also interrogated her as to where she had brought the heroin from and where she was supposed to supply it.

Kaur was often in controversy earlier. She was found posting on social media images in a Punjab Police uniform.