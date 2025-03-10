Punjab: Police Demolish 'Illegal' House Of Drug Peddler In Barnala

Barnala: In a major action against drug trade, police on Monday demolished the illegally constructed house of a drug trafficker with a bulldozer in Punjab's Barnala.

Barnala SSP Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said that the illegally constructed property was demolished by the Barnala Police with the assistance of Nagar Sudhar. He said that more than 15 cases have been registered against Kali Patni Channan Singh and another woman living in the settlement behind the Barnala bus stand under sections of NDPS Act and other relevant laws.

The police officer said that the police is conducting further investigation in this regard and if anyone else is found in possession of such illegal property, legal action will be taken in this regard.

“Punjab Police has launched a campaign against drugs. In this campaign, if any person is found selling drugs, strict action is being taken against him,” the SSP said.

In another major action against drug trade in Punjab, Tarn Taran police on Monday arrested Shehnaz Singh alias Shawn Bhinder, an international drug lord wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

In a post on X, Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In a major breakthrough, Tarn Taran Police arrests Shehnaz Singh alias Shawn Bhinder, a transnational drug lord wanted by the FBI-USA. He was a key player in a global narcotics syndicate, smuggling cocaine from Colombia into the USA and Canada. This operation follows the arrest of four of his associates in the US on February 26, 2025, identified as- Amritpal Singh alias Amrit alias Bal, Amritpal Singh alias Cheema, Takdir Singh alias Romy, Sarbsit Singh alias Sabi and Fernando Valladares alias FRANCO..."

