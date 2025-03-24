ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Demolish House Of Drug Peddler In Ludhiana

Ludhiana: In an ongoing campaign to eradicate drugs from Punjab, police on Monday demolished the illegally constructed house of a drug peddler in Haibowal area of Ludhiana district.

On identifying the property with the help of the municipal corporation, Ludhiana Police razed the house of drug smuggler, Amritpal Singh with a JCB machine this morning. The operation was carried out under the leadership of police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal. Several police officers were present at the spot.

The accused has 10 cases registered against him in the Ludhiana Commissionerate and search is on for him, police said.

Ludhiana Police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal said, "Amritpal is a drug peddler and sells narcotics in many areas of the state. When information about his activities came to light, he shifted from this house. This illegal property was identified with the help of the corporation after which it was demolished today."