Punjab Police Celebrate Lohri With Boliyan And Bhangra

Bathinda: The festival of Lohri was celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm across the Bathinda district, including a special celebration organised by Bathinda Police on Monday.

To ensure the festival was celebrated peacefully, the Bathinda Police implemented strict security arrangements, deploying personnel across the city to maintain law and order. The highlight of the celebrations was a special Lohri event held at Kotwali Police Station, attended by DIG of Bathinda Range Harjit Singh and SSP Bathinda Amneet Kondal.

In the yard of the Kotwali Police Station, police personnel lit a traditional Lohri fire and offered sesame seeds, gachak and peanuts, a ritual symbolic of Lohri festivities. The event also featured lively performances, with police officers dancing to Punjabi songs. Women police personnel performed Giddah and rendered traditional Boliyan.