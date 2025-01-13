ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Celebrate Lohri With Boliyan And Bhangra

The Police on Monday celebrated Lohri performing bhangra in Punjab. They lit a traditional Lohri fire and offered sesame seeds, gachak and peanuts.

Punjab Police Celebrate Lohri (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 8:02 PM IST

Bathinda: The festival of Lohri was celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm across the Bathinda district, including a special celebration organised by Bathinda Police on Monday.

To ensure the festival was celebrated peacefully, the Bathinda Police implemented strict security arrangements, deploying personnel across the city to maintain law and order. The highlight of the celebrations was a special Lohri event held at Kotwali Police Station, attended by DIG of Bathinda Range Harjit Singh and SSP Bathinda Amneet Kondal.

In the yard of the Kotwali Police Station, police personnel lit a traditional Lohri fire and offered sesame seeds, gachak and peanuts, a ritual symbolic of Lohri festivities. The event also featured lively performances, with police officers dancing to Punjabi songs. Women police personnel performed Giddah and rendered traditional Boliyan.

Speaking to the media, DIG Harjit Singh emphasised the spirit of Lohri, quoting the traditional saying, “Isr aa dalidar jaa, dalidar di jad chulle pa”. He urged police personnel to draw inspiration from these lines and reiterated their commitment to public service.

SSP Bathinda Amneet Kondal extended Lohri greetings to all employees and encouraged them to continue performing their duties with dedication.

