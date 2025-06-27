Punjab Police Busts Pak ISI-Backed BKI Terror Module, Nabs 3

Chandigarh: Punjab Police Friday said they have busted a Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed terror module named Babbar Khalsa International with the nabbing of three people, including a juvenile. State police chief Gaurav Yadav claimed the group was conspiring to carry out attacks on police establishments and targeted killings in the Amritsar area. "A major terror plot has been foiled, saving countless innocent lives," the director general of police (DGP) said.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "In an intelligence-led operation, the State Special Operation Cell, Mohali has successfully busted a Pak ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International terror module, being operated by UK-based Nishan Singh and Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda. Three associates, including a juvenile, have been arrested."

"During the operation, two hand grenades, one pistol, and ammunition were recovered. The nabbed accused have been identified as Sehajpal Singh and Vikramjit Singh, both residents of Ramdas in Amritsar Rural, along with a juvenile," he said.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act at SSOC, Mohali, Police Station. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, the DGP added.

He further said the Punjab Police remains fully committed to dismantling terror networks, eliminating organized crime, and safeguarding peace, safety, and harmony across the state. "We urge citizens to remain vigilant and continue to support Punjab Police in this shared mission for a secure Punjab," he added.