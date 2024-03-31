Punjab Police busts MP-based illegal arms smuggling ring, four smugglers arrested

Punjab Police busts MP-based illegal arms smuggling ring, four smugglers arrested

Punjab police arrested four smugglers after busting a major illegal arms smuggling ring based in Madhya Pradesh.

Chandigarh: A major illegal arms smuggling ring based in Madhya Pradesh was busted and four smugglers were arrested, Punjab Police officials said on Sunday. The arrested smugglers were involved in supplying weapons to criminal gangs, they said.

"In a major breakthrough the Internal Security Wing of @PunjabPoliceInd has busted a major illegal arms smuggling ring from #MadhyaPradesh and arrested 4 smugglers along with 9 illegal pistols," Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

An FIR has been registered and further investigations are going on to trace the forward and backward linkages, Yadav said. "Punjab Police will take stern action against all involved in organised crime and illegal weapon smuggling networks," he said.

