Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Network In Firozpur, 15 Kg Heroin Seized

The DGP said that efforts are underway to track the hawala channels used to finance the smuggling.

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Network In Firozpur, 15 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Network In Firozpur (ETV Bharat)
Published : July 25, 2025 at 8:43 PM IST

Firozpur: The Punjab Police on Friday busted a well-organised narco-hawala network and recovered 15 kg of heroin in Firozpur, officials said. Acting on reliable intelligence, the police arrested a drug smuggler involved in the racket and are now probing deeper into the supply chain and hawala links.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav informed about the development. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said that the operation was carried out by the Ghal Khurd Police Station based on specific inputs. The accused, identified as Ramesh Kumar alias Mechi, was arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.

The DGP further added that efforts are underway to track the hawala channels used to finance the smuggling, and the police will soon disclose the intended delivery points of the heroin.

According to police, a team from Ghal Khurd was patrolling and received a tip-off about a white Swift car parked at Bhamba Landa grain market. The vehicle’s occupant was suspected of waiting to deliver a consignment of heroin. Acting swiftly, the police raided the spot and arrested Ramesh Kumar. Upon searching his vehicle, they recovered 15 kg and 7 grams of heroin.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Firozpur Range, Harman Bir Singh Gill, termed it as ‘major success’. He said police are investigating the accused’s possible links with Pakistani smugglers. “We are committed to ensuring that drug smugglers face the strictest legal action. None will be spared,” said the DIG.

