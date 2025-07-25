ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Network In Firozpur, 15 Kg Heroin Seized

Firozpur: The Punjab Police on Friday busted a well-organised narco-hawala network and recovered 15 kg of heroin in Firozpur, officials said. Acting on reliable intelligence, the police arrested a drug smuggler involved in the racket and are now probing deeper into the supply chain and hawala links.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav informed about the development. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said that the operation was carried out by the Ghal Khurd Police Station based on specific inputs. The accused, identified as Ramesh Kumar alias Mechi, was arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.