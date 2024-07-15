Punjab Police Bust Inter-State Arms Smuggling Racket, Arrest Two Gangsters In Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab): In a significant operation, the Punjab State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar apprehended two gangsters who were involved in inter-state arms smuggling at a railway station, seizing a cache of weapons which were meant for delivery. Acting on intelligence inputs from the Central Intelligence Agency, SSOC laid a successful trap to intercept the smugglers upon their arrival.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sumitpal Singh, hailing from Thatthiyan village in Tarn Taran district, and Arshdeep Singh from Chaba village. The SSOC team, acting swiftly on the received tip-off, cordoned off the railway station exit and apprehended the suspects.

During the operation, law enforcement recovered at least six country-made pistols and six live cartridges from the accused, highlighting the seriousness of their illegal activities.

Preliminary investigations have revealed disturbing connections, indicating the accused were fulfilling orders placed by incarcerated gang members. It has also come to light that international smugglers would coordinate deliveries to prisons, underscoring the complex web of criminal activities.

Authorities have disclosed that the seized consignment originated from Madhya Pradesh, underscoring the multi-state nature of the arms smuggling network. The Punjab Police continue to interrogate the suspects to unravel further details and ascertain the full extent of their involvement in illicit arms trafficking.

The arrest underscores ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat organised crime and ensure public safety. The investigation is on as authorities work to dismantle the network facilitating illegal arms trafficking across borders.