Punjab Police Bust BKI Terror Module In Jalandhar, 2 Operatives Held With IED Containing RDX

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said a 2.5 kg IED containing RDX and a remote control were recovered from them.

IED containing RDX and remote control that were recovered (DGP's X handle)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 12:27 PM IST

Jalandhar: The Punjab Police on Thursday busted Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module and arrested two operatives with improvised explosive device (IED) containing RDX from Jalandhar.

The accused have been identified as Gurjinder Singh and Diwan Singh, residents of Tarn Taran. Police have recovered 2.5 kg of IED containing RDX and a remote control from the duo, a senior police official said.

The terror module busted by Jalandhar Counter-Intelligence unit was being operated by UK-based handlers Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai on the directions of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the IED was intended for a targeted terror attack and the weapons were supposed to be supplied to gangsters and criminals to promote illegal activities in Punjab, police added. An FIR has been registered at SSOC police station in Amritsar under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Explosive Substances Act.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "Punjab Police remains steadfast in its mission to dismantle transnational terror and organised crime networks sponsored by Pakistan’s ISI and maintain peace and harmony in Punjab."

"In a major breakthrough against Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror network, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar busts a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module," Yadav wrote on his X handle.

