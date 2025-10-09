ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Bust BKI Terror Module In Jalandhar, 2 Operatives Held With IED Containing RDX

IED containing RDX and remote control that were recovered ( DGP's X handle )

Jalandhar: The Punjab Police on Thursday busted Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module and arrested two operatives with improvised explosive device (IED) containing RDX from Jalandhar.

The accused have been identified as Gurjinder Singh and Diwan Singh, residents of Tarn Taran. Police have recovered 2.5 kg of IED containing RDX and a remote control from the duo, a senior police official said.

The terror module busted by Jalandhar Counter-Intelligence unit was being operated by UK-based handlers Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai on the directions of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda, he said.