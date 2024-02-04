Punjab Police Ban Pre-Wedding Shoots, Making Reels on Heritage Street

Amritsar: Pre-wedding shoots and making reels have been banned along the Heritage Street leading to Sri Harmandir Sahib in Punjab's Amritsar. The Kotwali police station have put up boards in this regard along the stretch warning of stern action against those who flout the restriction.

The move came after a viral video of a pre-wedding shoot caught attention of the Shiromani Gurdwara Committee. The committee said that shooting videos on the heritage street hurts the sentiments of the devotees. Taking note of the Shiromani Gurdwara Committee's objections, police imposed a ban on recording pre-wedding videos or making reels on the Heritage Street.

The Heritage Street has recently become a topic of discussion after it turned up as a popular spot for recording pre-wedding shoots or making reels. Following protests from devotees and the Shiromani Gurdwara Committee, police issued an order prohibited photography, videography and such activities on Heritage Street.

In-charge of Kotwali police station, Jasbir Singh got boards installed along the stretch of Heritage Street on Saturday to generate awareness among people about the ban. Singh said the boards have been put up on the orders of the higher authorities.

"It has been clearly stated that pre-wedding shooting and filming reels are completely prohibited here. We have held a meeting with the photographers in this regard and have asked them not to spoil the religious and spiritual atmosphere of the area. If anyone is found flouting this order then action will be taken against him," he said.