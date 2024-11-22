ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Arrests Two Gangsters Of Notorious Landa Gang After Fierce Shootout

More than 50 rounds were fired from both sides, after which two alleged gangsters were arrested.

Punjab Police Arrests Two Members Of Notorious Landa Gang After Fierce Shootout In Jalandhar
Punjab Police with one of the members of Landa gang (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Jalandhar: The Punjab Police has claimed to have arrested two members of the notorious Landa gang after a fierce shootout here on Friday, officials said.

According to reports, more than 50 rounds were fired from both sides, after which two alleged gangsters were arrested.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said that both the arrested persons belong to the Landa group and were wanted in several cases like murder and extortion in several districts of Punjab.

“We got a tipoff about the movement of Landa gang members in Jalandhar. Our team laid siege to catch them. During the operation, the criminals opened indiscriminate fire on the police, which we retaliated,” said an official.

“At least two of our men and two gang members were injured in the shootout. After arresting the criminals, we sent them to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

Taking to X, Punjab Director General Of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav wrote, “In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrests 2 associates of Landa Group after an intense shootout in #Jalandhar. 50+ shots fired from both sides. 2 Police officials injured during high-stake chase; gangsters sustain injuries (sic).”

“They were involved in multiple heinous crimes including extortion and many other criminal activities, in many districts of #Punjab Recovery: 7 Weapons and Multiple Cartridges. @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to knock-down the organised crime nexus (sic),” he adds.

In October, Gursharan Singh, a henchman of gangster Lakhvir Singh, alias Landa Harike, was killed in a police encounter in Amritsar, Punjab. He was also a member of the Landa gang. Harike has been declared a terrorist involved in various terrorist activities, murder, and extortion cases. He was also allegedly involved in the murder of the Sarpanch of village Sathiyala, Gurdev Singh alias Gokha, who was killed on 23 October 2024.

