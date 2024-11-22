ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Arrests Two Gangsters Of Notorious Landa Gang After Fierce Shootout

Punjab Police with one of the members of Landa gang ( ETV Bharat )

Jalandhar: The Punjab Police has claimed to have arrested two members of the notorious Landa gang after a fierce shootout here on Friday, officials said.

According to reports, more than 50 rounds were fired from both sides, after which two alleged gangsters were arrested.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said that both the arrested persons belong to the Landa group and were wanted in several cases like murder and extortion in several districts of Punjab.

“We got a tipoff about the movement of Landa gang members in Jalandhar. Our team laid siege to catch them. During the operation, the criminals opened indiscriminate fire on the police, which we retaliated,” said an official.