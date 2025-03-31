ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Arrests Smuggler, Seizes Heroin Linked To Syndicates Based In Pakistan, US

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Monday said it arrested a drug smuggler linked to syndicates based in Pakistan and the US and seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from him.

The arrested accused has been identified as Harshpreet Singh, a resident of Roranwala in Amritsar, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Apart from seizing the heroin, police teams from Tarn Taran also impounded a two-wheeler being used to smuggle the drugs.

The development came a day after the Tarn Taran Police dismantled a drug trafficking cartel with the arrest of two smugglers and seized six kilogrammes of heroin, according to an official statement.

Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment was linked to a network operated by US-based Gurnam Kallowal, linked to a Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Pahalwan.

The police chief added that Pahalwan used drones to drop drug consignments from across the border.